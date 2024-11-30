RSS Urges Immediate Action on Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called on the Bangladesh interim government to stop attacks on Hindus and release ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. RSS also urged the Indian government to strengthen global opinion against these atrocities, highlighting concerns over fundamentalist actions against minorities in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has made an urgent appeal to the Bangladesh interim government, demanding an end to the violence against Hindus and the immediate release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das from jail.
In a statement, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also called on the Indian government to amplify its efforts in halting the atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He stressed the need for global support to address this pressing issue promptly.
Highlighting the alarming situation, Hosabale condemned the silence of the Bangladeshi authorities in the face of attacks and inhuman acts by Islamic fundamentalists. He urged international and local entities to express solidarity with the victims, emphasizing the importance of peace and brotherhood for global welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Government Set to Surpass Direct Tax Collection Target
Bangladesh High Court Dismisses Petition Against ISKCON
Solidarity for Chinmoy Krishna Das: A Call for Diplomatic Intervention
Crisis Escalates: India Stands United Over ISKCON Priest's Arrest in Bangladesh
Tensions Rise as ISKCON Leader's Arrest Sparks Protests in Bangladesh