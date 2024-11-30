Left Menu

RSS Urges Immediate Action on Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called on the Bangladesh interim government to stop attacks on Hindus and release ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. RSS also urged the Indian government to strengthen global opinion against these atrocities, highlighting concerns over fundamentalist actions against minorities in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:40 IST
RSS Urges Immediate Action on Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has made an urgent appeal to the Bangladesh interim government, demanding an end to the violence against Hindus and the immediate release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das from jail.

In a statement, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also called on the Indian government to amplify its efforts in halting the atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He stressed the need for global support to address this pressing issue promptly.

Highlighting the alarming situation, Hosabale condemned the silence of the Bangladeshi authorities in the face of attacks and inhuman acts by Islamic fundamentalists. He urged international and local entities to express solidarity with the victims, emphasizing the importance of peace and brotherhood for global welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024