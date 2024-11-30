RSS Urges Immediate Action on Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has made an urgent appeal to the Bangladesh interim government, demanding an end to the violence against Hindus and the immediate release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das from jail.

In a statement, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also called on the Indian government to amplify its efforts in halting the atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He stressed the need for global support to address this pressing issue promptly.

Highlighting the alarming situation, Hosabale condemned the silence of the Bangladeshi authorities in the face of attacks and inhuman acts by Islamic fundamentalists. He urged international and local entities to express solidarity with the victims, emphasizing the importance of peace and brotherhood for global welfare.

