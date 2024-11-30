Justice Served: Trio Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A POCSO court has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to three men convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2017. The court emphasized the necessity of delivering stern justice to convey a message that such crimes will not be tolerated.

According to the prosecution, the young victim exhibited noticeable behavioral changes, which prompted medical intervention. Her father, upon returning from Saudi Arabia, sought psychiatric help, leading to the discovery of drug addiction and the revelation of sexual abuse.

The victim's father subsequently filed an FIR, resulting in the arrest of the culprits on multiple serious charges under the IPC and POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine on each of the three convicts, with funds to compensate the victim.

