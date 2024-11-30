Left Menu

Justice Served: Trio Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A POCSO court sentenced three men to 10 years imprisonment for drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2017. The victim's behavioral changes led to the investigation. The court also imposed a fine on the convicts, ensuring justice and sending a strong societal message against such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to three men convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2017. The court emphasized the necessity of delivering stern justice to convey a message that such crimes will not be tolerated.

According to the prosecution, the young victim exhibited noticeable behavioral changes, which prompted medical intervention. Her father, upon returning from Saudi Arabia, sought psychiatric help, leading to the discovery of drug addiction and the revelation of sexual abuse.

The victim's father subsequently filed an FIR, resulting in the arrest of the culprits on multiple serious charges under the IPC and POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine on each of the three convicts, with funds to compensate the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

