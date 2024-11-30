Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Balance in Federal-Fair Probe Dilemma

The Supreme Court is addressing the complexities of jurisdiction and fairness in a legal case involving central agency officers being probed by state police. The hearing centers on the case of Ankit Tiwari from the Enforcement Directorate, arrested for alleged bribery. The court aims to balance jurisdictional rights within a federal structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court emphasized the necessity of balancing jurisdictional rights with fair investigations for cases involving central agency officers probed by state police.

During a hearing, the court considered the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to transfer a bribery case involving its officer Ankit Tiwari from state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Highlighting the federal structure's integrity, the court stressed the need for fair probes while ensuring jurisdictional balance, as they discussed the potential for constitutional crises if states arbitrarily arrest central officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

