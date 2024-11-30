Supreme Court Weighs Balance in Federal-Fair Probe Dilemma

The Supreme Court emphasized the necessity of balancing jurisdictional rights with fair investigations for cases involving central agency officers probed by state police.

During a hearing, the court considered the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to transfer a bribery case involving its officer Ankit Tiwari from state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Highlighting the federal structure's integrity, the court stressed the need for fair probes while ensuring jurisdictional balance, as they discussed the potential for constitutional crises if states arbitrarily arrest central officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)