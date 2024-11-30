In a drastic turn of events, Russian and Syrian warplanes carried out aggressive airstrikes in Aleppo's suburbs on Saturday, responding to a surprise attack by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Sources within the Syrian military confirmed that this move was crucial as rebel forces breached deep into the city, challenging President Bashar al-Assad's regime in a manner not seen since 2020.

The Syrian Civil Defense reported severe airstrikes on residential zones, gas stations, and a school by government and Russian forces in Idlib, a rebel-controlled area. Four civilians were killed, and six were injured in these attacks. Russia, which has been assisting Assad since 2015, is now set to send additional military support to Syria within the next 72 hours.

After insurgents made quick advances through government-held territories, Aleppo's airport and all its roads were sealed off by Syrian authorities. Military sources implied planned withdrawals from crucial city areas where rebels have taken hold. The Kremlin, vocal in its support, denounced the rebel actions as breaches of sovereignty, asserting its position for Syrian constitutional restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)