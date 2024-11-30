Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Amid Sambhal Violence Row

Several Samajwadi Party lawmakers were barred from entering Sambhal, a district tense after a violent incident related to a court-ordered mosque survey. Authorities extended restrictions on outsider entry to maintain order, while the Samajwadi Party accused the Uttar Pradesh government of autocracy and hiding the truth.

Updated: 30-11-2024 16:12 IST
Political Tensions Flare Amid Sambhal Violence Row
  • India

Sambhal district erupted in controversy as several Samajwadi Party lawmakers, including Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik, were blocked from entering the area following a surge in violence. The Uttar Pradesh administration extended a ban on outsider entry until December 10 to preserve peace, stirring political unrest and accusations of autocratic governance.

Amidst growing tensions, a court-ordered survey of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid ignited protests, resulting in clashes with security forces. The upheaval claimed four lives and left numerous injured. In reaction, the Supreme Court halted local court proceedings concerning the mosque survey.

The Samajwadi Party alleged that the government was obstructing truth-revealing visits, accusing the authorities of wielding power unfairly. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak later claimed the violence was due to internal political strife within the party itself.

