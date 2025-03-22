Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Challenges Delimitation Without Fresh Census Amid Political Tensions

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh argues that delimitation cannot proceed without a fresh census, highlighting a constitutional amendment by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. As political tensions flare over federalism, he criticizes potential penalties for states excelling in family planning and addresses BJP's nervousness over Rahul Gandhi's influence.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has voiced a strong stance against conducting delimitation without the precursory step of a fresh census, emphasizing the constitutional amendment made in 2002 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The amendment postponed delimitation until after the first census post-2026, essentially freezing seat allocations at 1971 population levels.

Ramesh has raised concerns, particularly with the delay in conducting the census, which impedes necessary political processes such as women's reservation and Lok Sabha seat distribution. He criticized any move that would penalize states excelling in family planning, suggesting it would unfairly reduce representation due to lower population figures.

Political dynamics intensify as Tamil Nadu's leadership, under MK Stalin, rallies against the BJP-led central government over federalism concerns. Amid this backdrop, Ramesh criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for targeting Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the BJP's apprehension stems from Gandhi's significant political influence and his efforts to address societal concerns.

