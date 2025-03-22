Political Tensions Rise as Istanbul Mayor Faces Arrest Amid Protests
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's recent arrest on corruption and terror charges has led to massive protests across Turkiye. Seen as a key opposition figure against President Erdogan, his detention is viewed by many as politically motivated. Protests continue as authorities implement bans on demonstrations.
- Country:
- Turkey
Istanbul is witnessing significant unrest following the arrest of its mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who faces allegations of corruption and terror-related charges. Imamoglu, regarded as a formidable challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was taken into custody on Wednesday amid accusations of financial crimes and connections to Kurdish militants.
The arrest has ignited a wave of protests across Turkiye, as dissenters clash with police forces in cities like Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul. Demonstrators have called for the government's resignation, resulting in a forceful response from officers using pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets.
Meanwhile, President Erdogan emphasized that the government's judicial actions are independent and unrelated to politics. As the opposition party rallies in support of Imamoglu and moves forward with symbolic elections, the situation remains tense with nationwide protests and detentions continuing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Babulal Marandi recognised as leader of opposition in J'khand assembly
Bihar council witnesses spat between Nitish and female opposition members
Assam Opposition Calls for Special Package for Char Areas Amidst Government Claims
Kerala Opposition Calls for United Front Against Drug Mafias
Kashmir Budget Sparks Opposition Fury over Broken Promises