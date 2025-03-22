Political Tensions Rise as Istanbul Mayor Faces Arrest Amid Protests

Istanbul is witnessing significant unrest following the arrest of its mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who faces allegations of corruption and terror-related charges. Imamoglu, regarded as a formidable challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was taken into custody on Wednesday amid accusations of financial crimes and connections to Kurdish militants.

The arrest has ignited a wave of protests across Turkiye, as dissenters clash with police forces in cities like Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul. Demonstrators have called for the government's resignation, resulting in a forceful response from officers using pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets.

Meanwhile, President Erdogan emphasized that the government's judicial actions are independent and unrelated to politics. As the opposition party rallies in support of Imamoglu and moves forward with symbolic elections, the situation remains tense with nationwide protests and detentions continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)