Goa CM's Email Breach: Quick Action Averts Major Cyber Threat

In a swift response to a digital security breach, the personal email of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was hacked, but quick action restored the account within hours.

A senior official confirmed on Saturday that the breach occurred on the night of November 19 and caused no visible damage to his Gmail account.

The Cyber Crime cell of Goa Police efficiently managed to regain control of the account in just four to five hours, and efforts are ongoing to trace the hacker responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)