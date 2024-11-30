Goa CM's Email Breach: Quick Action Averts Major Cyber Threat
The personal Gmail account of Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, was briefly hacked but promptly restored. A senior official confirmed no visible damage to the account. The cyber crime cell restored the account within hours while continuing the investigation to identify the hacker.
30-11-2024
In a swift response to a digital security breach, the personal email of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was hacked, but quick action restored the account within hours.
A senior official confirmed on Saturday that the breach occurred on the night of November 19 and caused no visible damage to his Gmail account.
The Cyber Crime cell of Goa Police efficiently managed to regain control of the account in just four to five hours, and efforts are ongoing to trace the hacker responsible.
