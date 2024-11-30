Left Menu

Seeking Justice: Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Demand Additional Compensation

Four organizations advocating for Bhopal gas tragedy victims have filed a Supreme Court petition seeking increased compensation for survivors with cancer and kidney disorders. They argue that the injuries were wrongfully categorized as temporary, resulting in inadequate compensation. The petition aims to rectify this injustice.

In a significant legal move, four organizations representing the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, demanding additional compensation for those suffering from cancer and kidney diseases. The groups argue that these conditions, resulting from the notorious 1984 industrial disaster, were wrongfully classified as temporary injuries, leading to gross under-compensation.

The tragedy, which claimed 5,479 lives and affected over half a million people, was caused by a toxic gas leak from the Union Carbide factory on December 2-3, 1984. Despite the permanent health damage caused by Methyl isocyanate exposure, a staggering 93% of claimants have only received compensation for what has been termed "temporary injuries."

Rachna Dhingra from the Bhopal Group for Information & Action criticized this categorization, citing Union Carbide's own documents to emphasize the lifelong impact of the exposure. With notable figures like former Orissa High Court chief justice Dr. S. Muralidhar backing the plea, the petition draws on past Supreme Court decisions underscoring the need to rectify any compensation shortfall, insisting on at least Rs 5 lakh for affected survivors.

