A senior BSF officer highlighted a growing concern for security forces: terrorists are minimizing their communications, complicating efforts to track them. This issue was discussed during the BSF's Raising Day celebrations at Humhama, according to BSF Kashmir Frontier Inspector General Ashok Yadav.

Yadav emphasized the ongoing challenge, stating that while reduced communication strengthens terrorist security protocols, it leaves intelligence agencies with critical gaps. Security and intelligence agencies are actively devising new strategies to counteract these elusive methods.

Moreover, the BSF remains vigilant at the Line of Control to prevent infiltration before winter. Despite politically driven impacts from Pakistan, Indian security forces aim to dominate and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)