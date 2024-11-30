Andhra Pradesh's New Social Pension Breakthrough

The Andhra Pradesh government's focus on welfare is evident as it allocates Rs 18,000 crore for social pensions, benefitting 64 lakh citizens over the past five months, announced Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The pension amount has increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 monthly.

Naidu highlighted the ongoing efforts to attract Rs 4 lakh crore in investments, aiming to generate four crore job opportunities in the near future. Criticizing the previous YSR Congress for poor financial management, Naidu assured that the current NDA government is rectifying the situation significant debt incurred during the past regime.

The Chief Minister also touted new initiatives, including the distribution of free LPG cylinders to 50 lakh people under the Deepam-2 scheme and affordable quality liquor – all part of fulfilling campaign promises and steering the state towards prosperity.

