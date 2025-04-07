Left Menu

Battle for Justice: Political Tensions Over Terminated School Jobs in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in West Bengal, criticizes Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the termination of 26,000 school jobs. He accuses the state government of not submitting the list of eligible candidates to the Supreme Court and calls for a people's movement to address this injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:24 IST
Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the termination of nearly 26,000 school jobs. Adhikari accuses Banerjee's government of failing to submit the list of eligible candidates to the Supreme Court, despite several chances to do so.

Adhikari pressurizes Banerjee to submit the list of eligible candidates herself, warning that failure to do so will lead to a large-scale people's movement. Furthermore, he challenges the Chief Minister's claims about hiring only eligible candidates, stating that if true, she should present the list to the court.

The BJP leader is rallying support from the terminated teaching and non-teaching staff, offering legal assistance. Adhikari argues that the ruling party has favored select individuals and criticizes Banerjee for allegedly undermining the School Service Commission's independence. The opposition leader vows to seek justice and restore jobs if the BJP comes to power in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

