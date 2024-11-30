Farmers Intensify Protest with New Fast-unto-Death
Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal begins a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border, replacing Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, who ended his. Farmers demand the government address their issues, including a legal MSP guarantee. Protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders continue ahead of their planned march to Delhi.
Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has launched a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border, succeeding Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, who ended his hunger strike. This move is intended to escalate pressure on the government to respond to farmers' demands.
Dallewal was previously forcibly taken to a Ludhiana hospital by Punjab Police, which farmer representatives have criticized as an illegal detention.
The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha is planning a December 6 march to Delhi, with farmers calling for legal guarantees on Minimum Support Prices and other critical agrarian issues unresolved since early this year.
