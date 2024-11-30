Farmers Intensify Protest with New Fast-unto-Death

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has launched a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border, succeeding Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, who ended his hunger strike. This move is intended to escalate pressure on the government to respond to farmers' demands.

Dallewal was previously forcibly taken to a Ludhiana hospital by Punjab Police, which farmer representatives have criticized as an illegal detention.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha is planning a December 6 march to Delhi, with farmers calling for legal guarantees on Minimum Support Prices and other critical agrarian issues unresolved since early this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)