Left Menu

Farmers Intensify Protest with New Fast-unto-Death

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal begins a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border, replacing Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, who ended his. Farmers demand the government address their issues, including a legal MSP guarantee. Protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders continue ahead of their planned march to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:45 IST
Farmers Intensify Protest with New Fast-unto-Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has launched a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border, succeeding Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, who ended his hunger strike. This move is intended to escalate pressure on the government to respond to farmers' demands.

Dallewal was previously forcibly taken to a Ludhiana hospital by Punjab Police, which farmer representatives have criticized as an illegal detention.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha is planning a December 6 march to Delhi, with farmers calling for legal guarantees on Minimum Support Prices and other critical agrarian issues unresolved since early this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024