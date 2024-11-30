Left Menu

Arrests in Chattogram: Unfolding Tensions in Bangladesh

Two associates of a former ISKCON member were arrested in Chattogram. The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case has led to violence against Hindus and demands for better protection of minorities in Bangladesh. Diplomatic tensions have arisen between India and Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:43 IST
Arrests in Chattogram: Unfolding Tensions in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Two associates of former ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das have been detained in Chattogram, according to a Kundalidham Monastery spokesperson.

Chattogram police have not yet officially confirmed these arrests, made as Adinath Prabhu and Ranganath Das brought food to their jailed leader, Das. The arrests took place Thursday.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was apprehended at Dhaka's airport and remains jailed in Chattogram on sedition charges. His arrest has sparked violent clashes, resulting in the death of a lawyer. India has urged Bangladesh to protect minority communities amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024