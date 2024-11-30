Arrests in Chattogram: Unfolding Tensions in Bangladesh
Two associates of a former ISKCON member were arrested in Chattogram. The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case has led to violence against Hindus and demands for better protection of minorities in Bangladesh. Diplomatic tensions have arisen between India and Bangladesh.
Two associates of former ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das have been detained in Chattogram, according to a Kundalidham Monastery spokesperson.
Chattogram police have not yet officially confirmed these arrests, made as Adinath Prabhu and Ranganath Das brought food to their jailed leader, Das. The arrests took place Thursday.
Chinmoy Krishna Das was apprehended at Dhaka's airport and remains jailed in Chattogram on sedition charges. His arrest has sparked violent clashes, resulting in the death of a lawyer. India has urged Bangladesh to protect minority communities amid rising tensions.
