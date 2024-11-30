Left Menu

Former Panchayat Chairman Faces Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat

A former chairman of Nagar Panchayat in Ballia, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, reported a letter demanding Rs 10 crore in extortion to the police. Sent by an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, the letter has prompted police involvement. Gupta and his wife have political ties, both having served as chairpersons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:20 IST
A former chairman of the Nagar Panchayat in Ballia district, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, has approached police authorities following an extortion threat purportedly from a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member. The letter, demanding Rs 10 crore, was received via post.

Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, Circle Officer of Rasra area, confirmed that police have received Gupta's complaint and are taking the necessary legal actions. Gupta explained that the threatening letter arrived two days prior, containing the demand for a hefty extortion payment.

In response, Gupta, a businessman, submitted a formal written complaint at the Ubhaon police station, requesting a case registration. Gupta's wife, Renu Gupta, currently serves as chairman of Belthara Road Nagar Panchayat, a position Gupta held twice, supported by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

