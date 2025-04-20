Cricket Boy's Letter Spurs Major Land Reclamation in Hyderabad

In a significant move, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has reclaimed 39 acres of government land in the Raidurgam area. This decisive action follows a complaint from a young cricket enthusiast who found his access blocked due to unauthorized developments by a real estate company.

The boy, concerned about the encroachment on a large land parcel and an adjacent lake, reported the issue to HYDRAA. Upon investigation, the agency discovered roads under construction and the area being unlawfully marketed for sale, despite ongoing legal disputes and directives for the status quo.

Consequently, HYDRAA demolished the illegal structures, including fences and signage, and filed a police complaint against the responsible real estate firm. This intervention underscores the agency's commitment to safeguarding public land and responding effectively to citizen concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)