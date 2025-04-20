Left Menu

Cricket Boy's Letter Spurs Major Land Reclamation in Hyderabad

HYDRAA reclaimed 39 acres of government land in Hyderabad's Raidurgam area after a boy's complaint about being denied cricket access. The multi-disciplinary state agency removed illegal structures set up by a real estate firm trying to sell the land, which was under court dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:54 IST
Cricket Boy's Letter Spurs Major Land Reclamation in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has reclaimed 39 acres of government land in the Raidurgam area. This decisive action follows a complaint from a young cricket enthusiast who found his access blocked due to unauthorized developments by a real estate company.

The boy, concerned about the encroachment on a large land parcel and an adjacent lake, reported the issue to HYDRAA. Upon investigation, the agency discovered roads under construction and the area being unlawfully marketed for sale, despite ongoing legal disputes and directives for the status quo.

Consequently, HYDRAA demolished the illegal structures, including fences and signage, and filed a police complaint against the responsible real estate firm. This intervention underscores the agency's commitment to safeguarding public land and responding effectively to citizen concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025