In an intensifying government campaign, Russian police executed sweeping raids on nightclubs across Moscow, targeting venues associated with LGBTQ+ communities. State media reported that officers confiscated smartphones, laptops, and cameras as part of their enforcement operations against what has been labeled as 'LGBTQ+ propaganda.'

The crackdown arrives a year after Russia's Supreme Court declared the 'LGBTQ+ movement' as an 'extremist organization.' This judicial decision has emboldened further restrictions under President Vladimir Putin's advocacy for 'traditional family values,' a cultural cornerstone of his lengthy leadership.

In parallel legal maneuvers, President Putin signed laws restricting foreign adoptions from countries supportive of gender-affirming care, and prohibiting the dissemination of materials that advocate against childbearing, illustrating a broader clampdown on non-traditional societal norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)