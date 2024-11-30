Trump and Trudeau Forge Path on Critical Bilateral Issues
President-elect Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss critical bilateral issues including border security, trade, energy, and the Arctic. They focused on tackling the opioid crisis, ensuring fair trade deals, and addressing the trade deficit between the U.S. and Canada.
- Country:
- Canada
In a significant meeting on Saturday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump engaged with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deliberate on key issues affecting both nations. The dialogue encompassed border security, trade, energy, and Arctic relations.
High on the agenda was finding collaborative solutions to the opioid crisis, linked to illegal immigration. Both leaders expressed mutual commitment to formulating fair trade agreements that protect American workers while addressing the notable trade deficit with Canada.
Prime Minister Trudeau committed to partnering with the U.S. to curtail the devastating impact of drug abuse on American families, according to Trump's statement on Truth Social.
(With inputs from agencies.)
