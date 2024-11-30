Judicial Probe into Sambhal Violence Underway

A judicial commission established by the Uttar Pradesh government is set to investigate the November 24 violence in Sambhal. Two commission members arrived in Moradabad ahead of their scheduled visit to the affected town.

The investigation follows a violent outbreak during a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries. The survey's connection to a petition about a historical temple site sparked the unrest.

The three-member commission comprises retired judge Devendra Kumar Arora, former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain. Their directive includes examining the origins of the violence and evaluating police response, with a mandate to complete their work in two months.

