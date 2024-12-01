BSF: India's Courageous Line of Defense

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Border Security Force (BSF) on its raising day, underscoring its pivotal role in national defense.

Modi expressed warm wishes to the BSF, highlighting their embodiment of courage, dedication, and service in protecting the nation. The BSF's vigilance significantly contributes to India's security.

Strategically stationed along India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the BSF remains an essential part of India's defense infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)