U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan Sparks China's Fury

In a fierce reaction to a U.S. approved arms sale to Taiwan, China promised 'resolute countermeasures' on Sunday and issued a formal complaint regarding the transit of Taiwan's president through U.S. territory.

The Pentagon announced the deal, involving $385 million worth of spare parts and support for Taiwan's F-16 jets and radars, just before Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te began a diplomatic tour that includes stops in the U.S. and its territories.

China, seeing Taiwan as its own territory, stated that the deal sends detrimental signals to those supporting Taiwanese independence and undermines the already tense Sino-American relations.

