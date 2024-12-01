U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan Sparks China's Fury
China has vowed strong countermeasures in response to a U.S. arms sale to Taiwan valued at $385 million. The sale includes spare parts for F-16 jets and radars, coinciding with Taiwan President's U.S. visit, prompting China's complaints of undermined relations and perceived signals to pro-independence factions in Taiwan.
In a fierce reaction to a U.S. approved arms sale to Taiwan, China promised 'resolute countermeasures' on Sunday and issued a formal complaint regarding the transit of Taiwan's president through U.S. territory.
The Pentagon announced the deal, involving $385 million worth of spare parts and support for Taiwan's F-16 jets and radars, just before Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te began a diplomatic tour that includes stops in the U.S. and its territories.
China, seeing Taiwan as its own territory, stated that the deal sends detrimental signals to those supporting Taiwanese independence and undermines the already tense Sino-American relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- U.S.
- arms sale
- F-16
- pentagon
- Lai Ching-te
- diplomatic relations
- sovereignty
- tensions