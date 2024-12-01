Left Menu

U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan Sparks China's Fury

China has vowed strong countermeasures in response to a U.S. arms sale to Taiwan valued at $385 million. The sale includes spare parts for F-16 jets and radars, coinciding with Taiwan President's U.S. visit, prompting China's complaints of undermined relations and perceived signals to pro-independence factions in Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:54 IST
U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan Sparks China's Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fierce reaction to a U.S. approved arms sale to Taiwan, China promised 'resolute countermeasures' on Sunday and issued a formal complaint regarding the transit of Taiwan's president through U.S. territory.

The Pentagon announced the deal, involving $385 million worth of spare parts and support for Taiwan's F-16 jets and radars, just before Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te began a diplomatic tour that includes stops in the U.S. and its territories.

China, seeing Taiwan as its own territory, stated that the deal sends detrimental signals to those supporting Taiwanese independence and undermines the already tense Sino-American relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024