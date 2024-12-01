Tragedy in Kherson: Russian Drone Strike Claims Lives

A deadly Russian drone attack has tragically claimed at least three lives in Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city, as confirmed by the regional governor.

The early morning strike also left seven individuals injured while specifically targeting public transportation, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced via the Telegram messaging app.

Despite Russian forces having retreated from Kherson city in late 2022, they persist in launching artillery and drone assaults from across the Dnipro river, frequently impacting the regional capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)