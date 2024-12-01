Tragedy in Kherson: Russian Drone Strike Claims Lives
A Russian drone attack in Kherson, Ukraine, resulted in the death of at least three people and injured seven others. The attack targeted public transportation. Russian forces withdrew in 2022 but continue assaulting the city from across the Dnipro river.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:34 IST
- Ukraine
A deadly Russian drone attack has tragically claimed at least three lives in Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city, as confirmed by the regional governor.
The early morning strike also left seven individuals injured while specifically targeting public transportation, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced via the Telegram messaging app.
Despite Russian forces having retreated from Kherson city in late 2022, they persist in launching artillery and drone assaults from across the Dnipro river, frequently impacting the regional capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
