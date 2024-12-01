Left Menu

Parliamentary Probe: Unauthorised Waqf Properties Under Scrutiny

The parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is investigating unauthorized occupation of Waqf properties by state governments, as highlighted by the Sachar committee. It seeks updates on properties claimed under Section 40, a contentious part of the law. The panel's tenure has been extended amidst political disputes.

The parliamentary committee tasked with examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is intensifying its investigation into allegations of unauthorized occupation of Waqf properties by various state governments, as initially reported by the Sachar committee.

The committee has extended its tenure until the end of the next Budget Session and is actively seeking details from states regarding properties claimed under Section 40 of the Waqf Act, a provision contested for empowering Waqf boards to determine property ownership.

The examination has turned into a political arena, with opposition parties challenging the proposed law's implications on religious matters, while the ruling and opposition members debate through the panel discussions, aiming to resolve these issues before presenting a conclusive draft report to the parliament.

