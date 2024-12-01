Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court Approves PTI Workers' Remand

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan sanctioned the police remand of 156 PTI workers detained during protests. Charged with breaching security barricades, they faced fierce clashes resulting in casualties. The court approved a four-day remand for most, with PTI condemning the crackdown as excessively harsh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:52 IST
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court Approves PTI Workers' Remand
  • Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted police custody for 156 workers affiliated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party. The individuals were detained following a protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members allegedly attempted to breach barricades and reach the capital, prompting a late-night crackdown that claimed four lives and injured over 50. Consequently, charges were filed at the Secretariat Police Station against the protesters.

The court authorized a four-day physical remand for 139 activists, while an additional four-day remand was accorded for 17 others. However, Judge Tahir Abbas Supra rejected the remand for two female detainees. The protest was disbanded, with PTI leaders branding the crackdown as a massacre by a 'fascist military regime.'

