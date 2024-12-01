Left Menu

Surprise Offensive: Insurgents Seize Aleppo

In a surprise offensive, insurgents led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham captured key areas in and around Aleppo, challenging President Bashar Assad's forces. The Syrian military is reinforcing the northern Hama region, while Russian airstrikes back government efforts. This raises questions about Assad's readiness amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:56 IST
Surprise Offensive: Insurgents Seize Aleppo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A surprising insurgent offensive has seen Aleppo and surrounding strategic locations fall to rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The Syrian government, under President Bashar Assad, is scrambling to regain control, deploying military reinforcements to the northern Hama countryside.

Amid claims of nearly 1,000 insurgent fatalities over three days, Syrian state media and affiliated sources report intensified airstrikes in Idlib and insurgent-controlled regions. The situation underscores the tenuous hold the Assad regime has on the area, raising international concern about Syria's stability.

President Assad reiterated his regime's commitment to defending Syria's territorial integrity against insurgent advances. The ongoing conflict, mirrored in the 2016 battle for Aleppo, highlights persistent tensions between government forces and rebel factions vying for control in a war-torn nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024