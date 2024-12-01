Surprise Offensive: Insurgents Seize Aleppo

A surprising insurgent offensive has seen Aleppo and surrounding strategic locations fall to rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The Syrian government, under President Bashar Assad, is scrambling to regain control, deploying military reinforcements to the northern Hama countryside.

Amid claims of nearly 1,000 insurgent fatalities over three days, Syrian state media and affiliated sources report intensified airstrikes in Idlib and insurgent-controlled regions. The situation underscores the tenuous hold the Assad regime has on the area, raising international concern about Syria's stability.

President Assad reiterated his regime's commitment to defending Syria's territorial integrity against insurgent advances. The ongoing conflict, mirrored in the 2016 battle for Aleppo, highlights persistent tensions between government forces and rebel factions vying for control in a war-torn nation.

