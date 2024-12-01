Global Push for Binding Plastic Treaty Faces Last-Minute Challenges
Nations are in the final stages of negotiating a treaty to combat plastic pollution, with debates centering on limiting plastic production. Some countries demand a binding agreement, arguing the current draft is too weak. The final decisions will determine the treaty's ability to address the rising plastic crisis.
- Country:
- South Korea
As negotiations for a treaty to tackle plastic pollution draw to a close, nations remain divided on the inclusion of limits on plastic production in the agreement. The latest draft, revealed on Sunday, contains multiple options for key sections, leaving critical decisions to be made in the final session.
Ghana's lead negotiator, Sam Adu-Kumi, criticized the draft, claiming it includes too many voluntary measures that fail to tackle plastic pollution effectively. He stressed the need for a binding treaty, echoing concerns from countries like Fiji, Panama, and France.
The treaty also faces resistance from plastic-producing countries, with some unwilling to agree to production caps. A growing faction supports a shift towards a voting mechanism to resolve impasses, amidst concerns that consensus decision-making has stalled meaningful progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
