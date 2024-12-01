Left Menu

Digital Deception: Cyber Fraudster Nabbed Near Bangladesh Border

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police near the Bangladesh border for defrauding people under a parcel delivery scam. He tricked victims by posing as an American woman on social media, promising expensive gifts. The police recovered Rs 2.40 lakh from him after a four-day search operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended a 26-year-old man from his village near the Bangladesh border in Tripura for orchestrating a cyber fraud scheme involving fake parcel deliveries, officials reported on Sunday.

Police successfully retrieved Rs 2.40 lakh from the accused, Kalyan Roy, who confessed to the crime along with his accomplices, as per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The arrest was made following a complaint from Sunil Verma, a Delhi resident, who reported being conned out of Rs 2.66 lakh in a social media scam, ultimately traced to Roy after a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

