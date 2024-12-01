Digital Deception: Cyber Fraudster Nabbed Near Bangladesh Border

The Delhi Police have apprehended a 26-year-old man from his village near the Bangladesh border in Tripura for orchestrating a cyber fraud scheme involving fake parcel deliveries, officials reported on Sunday.

Police successfully retrieved Rs 2.40 lakh from the accused, Kalyan Roy, who confessed to the crime along with his accomplices, as per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The arrest was made following a complaint from Sunil Verma, a Delhi resident, who reported being conned out of Rs 2.66 lakh in a social media scam, ultimately traced to Roy after a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)