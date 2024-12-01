Rallies Erupt in West Bengal Over Minorities' Rights in Bangladesh

Several organizations in West Bengal organized rallies on Sunday to protest against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. This wave of protests included BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul participating in a procession at Burnpur, Asansol, while the group 'Sanatani Hindus' demonstrated in southern Kolkata.

Agnimitra Paul warned of state-wide protests if the Bangladesh government does not immediately release Das. The demonstrations are part of a broader protest against the perceived neglect of Hindu persecution in Bangladesh by human rights organizations.

The BJP is preparing for a December 2 protest at the Petrapole border, expected to draw massive crowds. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari stated that trade with Bangladesh at this point would be halted, suggesting prolonged demonstrations if Das isn't released unconditionally.

