Rallies Erupt in West Bengal Over Minorities' Rights in Bangladesh
In West Bengal, various organizations are protesting against the ill-treatment of minorities in Bangladesh and demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Notable demonstrations include a procession by BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and an upcoming protest at the Petrapole border planned for December 2.
- Country:
- India
Several organizations in West Bengal organized rallies on Sunday to protest against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. This wave of protests included BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul participating in a procession at Burnpur, Asansol, while the group 'Sanatani Hindus' demonstrated in southern Kolkata.
Agnimitra Paul warned of state-wide protests if the Bangladesh government does not immediately release Das. The demonstrations are part of a broader protest against the perceived neglect of Hindu persecution in Bangladesh by human rights organizations.
The BJP is preparing for a December 2 protest at the Petrapole border, expected to draw massive crowds. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari stated that trade with Bangladesh at this point would be halted, suggesting prolonged demonstrations if Das isn't released unconditionally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Controversial Campaign Slogan Sparks Debate in Maharashtra
BJP-led Mahayuti govt working to boost Marathi pride: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers for Maharashtra polls.
BJP booth workers have to reach every home with message to make BJP-led Mahayuti victorious in Maharashtra assembly elections: PM Modi.
People of Maharashtra want Mahayuti govt to remain for next five years: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers.
Jharkhand Elections: JMM-BJP Face-off Intensifies Amid Tribal Welfare Debate