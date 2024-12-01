Left Menu

Rallies Erupt in West Bengal Over Minorities' Rights in Bangladesh

In West Bengal, various organizations are protesting against the ill-treatment of minorities in Bangladesh and demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Notable demonstrations include a procession by BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and an upcoming protest at the Petrapole border planned for December 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:43 IST
Several organizations in West Bengal organized rallies on Sunday to protest against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. This wave of protests included BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul participating in a procession at Burnpur, Asansol, while the group 'Sanatani Hindus' demonstrated in southern Kolkata.

Agnimitra Paul warned of state-wide protests if the Bangladesh government does not immediately release Das. The demonstrations are part of a broader protest against the perceived neglect of Hindu persecution in Bangladesh by human rights organizations.

The BJP is preparing for a December 2 protest at the Petrapole border, expected to draw massive crowds. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari stated that trade with Bangladesh at this point would be halted, suggesting prolonged demonstrations if Das isn't released unconditionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

