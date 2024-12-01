Mystery of the Reunited Son: Two Families, One Story

In an unusual case that has puzzled local authorities, a man identified as Bhim Singh is at the center of a police investigation after he was 'reunited' with two unrelated families who claimed him as their long-lost son. The police are now raising concerns of potential misconduct.

Recently widely reported in the media, Singh first surfaced in Dehradun, claiming he was forcibly separated from his family as a child. After bonding with the first family, Singh disappeared only to later emerge in Ghaziabad with similar claims.

Authorities, suspecting foul play due to Singh's erratic behavior and conflicting stories, continue their probe into the matter, which remains unresolved. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and local police are collaborating to investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)