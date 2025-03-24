Left Menu

Comedian Faces FIR After Defamation Jibe Sparks Sena Backlash

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra faces legal action for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, during a show. The incident led to vandalism by Shiv Sena workers at the performance venue. The police have registered FIRs against both Kamra and the vandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:29 IST
The Mumbai police have filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, accusing him of making defamatory remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials revealed on Monday. The allegations emerged after a video surfaced showing Kamra's controversial comments during a show.

In response, Shiv Sena activists vandalized the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's performance had taken place. The police have registered cases against 40 Shiv Sena workers for the attack. Both the studio and the hotel housing it suffered damage as per the authorities.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel lodged the complaint against Kamra, while legislator Aaditya Thackeray condemned the vandalism as cowardly. Investigations into the incidents continue, highlighting tensions between the comedian and the political group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

