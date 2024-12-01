Left Menu

Internet Shutdown Extended Amid Manipur Ethnic Tensions

The Manipur government has prolonged the suspension of mobile internet in nine districts until December 3 due to escalating violence. This decision follows the discovery of six bodies, heightening existing ethnic tensions between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, resulting in significant casualties and displacement since last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Manipur has announced the extension of mobile internet suspension across nine districts for two additional days, due to worsening ethnic violence. The districts affected include Imphal West, Imphal East, and Jiribam, among others, with services halted till 5:15 pm on December 3.

This measure comes in response to the ongoing law and order situation, exacerbated by the recent discovery of bodies in the Jiri and Barak rivers. These events have intensified the existing unrest between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the hill-based Kuki-Zo communities in the state, leading to numerous casualties and displacements.

While the government lifted restrictions on some broadband services to alleviate hardship faced by residents, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, strict conditions remain in place to prevent unauthorized connections. This conflict has persisted since last year, resulting in over 250 fatalities and thousands rendered homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

