Internet Shutdown Extended Amid Manipur Ethnic Tensions

The government of Manipur has announced the extension of mobile internet suspension across nine districts for two additional days, due to worsening ethnic violence. The districts affected include Imphal West, Imphal East, and Jiribam, among others, with services halted till 5:15 pm on December 3.

This measure comes in response to the ongoing law and order situation, exacerbated by the recent discovery of bodies in the Jiri and Barak rivers. These events have intensified the existing unrest between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the hill-based Kuki-Zo communities in the state, leading to numerous casualties and displacements.

While the government lifted restrictions on some broadband services to alleviate hardship faced by residents, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, strict conditions remain in place to prevent unauthorized connections. This conflict has persisted since last year, resulting in over 250 fatalities and thousands rendered homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)