Transforming Pensioners' Lives: A Milestone in Digital Certification

The Indian government's month-long campaign achieved a groundbreaking milestone by generating 1.3 crore digital life certificates (DLCs) for pensioners, dramatically simplifying their access to pensions. Announced by the Personnel Ministry, the initiative was designed to ease the process, particularly for super senior pensioners requiring annual life certificate submissions.

Spearheaded under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) led the massive DLC campaign 3.0, spanning 800 district headquarters with 1,900 camp locations and 1,100 nodal officers nationwide. The campaign saw unprecedented involvement from State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, marking a significant leap in digital solutions for the elderly and differently-abled.

This nationwide effort, supported by key institutions like the Railways, IPPB, and banks, resulted in wide adoption of DLCs across all states, providing a secure and convenient future for pensioners. This endeavor aligns with Modi's 2014 Jeevan Pramaan scheme to enhance transparency and convenience for pensioners, making substantial strides towards digital empowerment in India.

