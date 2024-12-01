Controversy Surrounds MLA's Arrest in Extortion Case
Delhi court sends Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in connection with an extortion case. Police seek to verify his involvement through voice samples linked to a gangster. The arrest has sparked political tension between BJP and AAP, amidst claims of a fake audio clip.
The political landscape in Delhi is rattled as Naresh Balyan, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Uttam Nagar, faces police custody over an extortion case. The Delhi Police, following his arrest on Saturday, has sought custodial interrogation to delve into an alleged extortion syndicate.
According to police claims, Balyan was uncooperative during the investigation. They require his voice sample to verify an audio clip purported to be his conversation with a gangster. However, Balyan's counsel contends the arrest was politically motivated and executed without proper grounds.
Amidst the brewing controversy, BJP has pointed fingers at Balyan's involvement, while AAP stands in defense, dismissing the audio as fake. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal criticized the arrest, alleging political vendetta and warned of how it portrays governance in Delhi, implying protection for criminals over dissenters.
