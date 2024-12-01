Controversy Surrounds MLA's Arrest in Extortion Case

The political landscape in Delhi is rattled as Naresh Balyan, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Uttam Nagar, faces police custody over an extortion case. The Delhi Police, following his arrest on Saturday, has sought custodial interrogation to delve into an alleged extortion syndicate.

According to police claims, Balyan was uncooperative during the investigation. They require his voice sample to verify an audio clip purported to be his conversation with a gangster. However, Balyan's counsel contends the arrest was politically motivated and executed without proper grounds.

Amidst the brewing controversy, BJP has pointed fingers at Balyan's involvement, while AAP stands in defense, dismissing the audio as fake. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal criticized the arrest, alleging political vendetta and warned of how it portrays governance in Delhi, implying protection for criminals over dissenters.

(With inputs from agencies.)