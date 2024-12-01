Allegations of Violence at Islamabad's Red Zone: Fact or Fiction?
Pakistan's interior ministry denied accusations of killings during a PTI protest last week, stating security forces were present without live ammunition. The protest, initiated by Imran Khan's supporters, allegedly involved violent acts and false propaganda, with armed miscreants firing indiscriminately. Several injuries and economic losses occurred.
Pakistan's interior ministry has rejected claims of deadly force being used by security personnel during a recent protest led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The protest took place at Islamabad's D-Chowk in the Red Zone, home to numerous government buildings. PTI accused the security forces of firing on protesters, causing fatalities.
Without live ammunition, the ministry stated that law enforcement agencies sought to disperse the crowd. Armed protesters allegedly fired indiscriminately, while PTI leadership allegedly fled. The incident resulted in significant injuries and estimated economic losses of Rs 192 billion daily. The situation further intensified amidst claims of misleading social media propaganda orchestrated by PTI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
