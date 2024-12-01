Left Menu

Hamas and Israel Inch Closer to Ceasefire Amid Renewed Diplomatic Efforts

Hamas met Egyptian officials to discuss a Gaza ceasefire, while Israel's Netanyahu prepared for related talks. Despite UNRWA halting aid due to security issues, and ongoing violence, hope persists for a ceasefire as the U.S. revives negotiations involving Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:53 IST
Hamas and Israel Inch Closer to Ceasefire Amid Renewed Diplomatic Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas leaders engaged in talks with Egyptian security officials in Cairo, marking a renewed effort to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was slated for security discussions, aiming to tackle the ongoing violence as international negotiations progress.

In efforts led by the United States alongside Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, aspirations for a ceasefire that includes a hostage exchange have gained traction. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed optimism, citing Hamas' isolation as a potential turning point.

Despite continued fighting and humanitarian challenges, such as UNRWA ceasing aid over security breaches, diplomatic channels remain open. Israel maintains its stance on ending the conflict when Hamas is no longer a threat, further complicating negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024