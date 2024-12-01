Hamas and Israel Inch Closer to Ceasefire Amid Renewed Diplomatic Efforts

Hamas leaders engaged in talks with Egyptian security officials in Cairo, marking a renewed effort to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was slated for security discussions, aiming to tackle the ongoing violence as international negotiations progress.

In efforts led by the United States alongside Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, aspirations for a ceasefire that includes a hostage exchange have gained traction. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed optimism, citing Hamas' isolation as a potential turning point.

Despite continued fighting and humanitarian challenges, such as UNRWA ceasing aid over security breaches, diplomatic channels remain open. Israel maintains its stance on ending the conflict when Hamas is no longer a threat, further complicating negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)