Dramatic Car Chase in Ahmedabad: SUV vs. Police

In a dramatic late-night incident in Ahmedabad, an SUV driver, along with his wife, engaged in a high-speed attempt to evade police, leading to policemen being injured.

During a routine combing drive, the driver accelerated his vehicle despite having policemen clinging to the bonnet and window. One constable was injured as the vehicle continued at high speed, narrowly avoiding being run over by a dumper.

Police have since arrested the couple, charging them with attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt to a public servant. The incident raises questions about public safety and law enforcement challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)