Dramatic Car Chase in Ahmedabad: SUV vs. Police

An SUV driver, along with his wife, attempted to evade police in Ahmedabad, resulting in policemen being injured. During a combing drive, the driver sped away with constables clinging to the vehicle. Both were eventually arrested and charged with serious offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 08:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic late-night incident in Ahmedabad, an SUV driver, along with his wife, engaged in a high-speed attempt to evade police, leading to policemen being injured.

During a routine combing drive, the driver accelerated his vehicle despite having policemen clinging to the bonnet and window. One constable was injured as the vehicle continued at high speed, narrowly avoiding being run over by a dumper.

Police have since arrested the couple, charging them with attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt to a public servant. The incident raises questions about public safety and law enforcement challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

