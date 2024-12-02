Left Menu

Bombay High Court Halts Pune Eatery From Using 'Burger King' Name Amid Legal Battle

The Bombay High Court has temporarily blocked a Pune-based eatery from using the name 'Burger King' following a trademark infringement case filed by the US-based Burger King Corporation. The court emphasized the need for a full hearing, urging both parties to maintain financial records during the legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:17 IST
Bombay High Court Halts Pune Eatery From Using 'Burger King' Name Amid Legal Battle
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court, in a recent interim order, has prevented a Pune-based eatery from using the name 'Burger King' amid a trademark dispute with the US-based fast-food giant, Burger King Corporation. This decision comes after Burger King Corporation filed an appeal challenging a prior ruling by a Pune court.

The US company is seeking an injunction, claiming that the unauthorized use of its trademark by the Pune eatery is damaging its business reputation and causing financial losses. The Pune eatery has been operating under the name 'Burger King' since 1992, predating the entry of the US brand into the Indian market.

The division bench, led by Justices A S Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil, underscored the necessity of reviewing all evidence in the case. Both the appellant and the defendant have been instructed to preserve their financial transactions and tax documents for the past decade, as the case proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024