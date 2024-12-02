Bombay High Court Halts Pune Eatery From Using 'Burger King' Name Amid Legal Battle

The Bombay High Court, in a recent interim order, has prevented a Pune-based eatery from using the name 'Burger King' amid a trademark dispute with the US-based fast-food giant, Burger King Corporation. This decision comes after Burger King Corporation filed an appeal challenging a prior ruling by a Pune court.

The US company is seeking an injunction, claiming that the unauthorized use of its trademark by the Pune eatery is damaging its business reputation and causing financial losses. The Pune eatery has been operating under the name 'Burger King' since 1992, predating the entry of the US brand into the Indian market.

The division bench, led by Justices A S Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil, underscored the necessity of reviewing all evidence in the case. Both the appellant and the defendant have been instructed to preserve their financial transactions and tax documents for the past decade, as the case proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)