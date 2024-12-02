The BRICS summit in Kazan has emerged as a diplomatic turning point, according to Andrei Kostin, CEO of VTB, Russia's second-largest bank. Kostin described the gathering of 23 leaders as a significant show of support for Russia, a development that challenges Western-imposed sanctions.

Kostin emphasized the event as a strategic statement against American policies, suggesting a growing alliance support for Russia. This, he asserts, is a substantial diplomatic gesture that highlights a changing geopolitical landscape.

The increasing number of countries willing to engage with Russia, including major players such as China, India, and Turkey, was pointed out by Kostin. He underlined that Western sanctions are proving ineffective as Moscow continues to build international relationships and advance its global initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)