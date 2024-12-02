Left Menu

Crisis in Syria: Idlib Under Fire

In recent days, intense air strikes by the Syrian government and Russia have devastated northwestern Syria, particularly the rebel-held city of Idlib, killing at least 25 people. The conflict has displaced millions and exacerbated tensions among various factions, including Turkey-backed insurgents and Kurdish forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:07 IST
Crisis in Syria: Idlib Under Fire

The rebel-held city of Idlib in northwestern Syria has faced severe air strikes from the Syrian government and Russian forces, resulting in at least 25 fatalities. This follows a determined offensive by President Bashar al-Assad to crush insurgents who recently gained ground in Aleppo.

Tensions in the region have risen sharply as a coalition of Turkey-backed insurgents and the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have made significant advances. The conflict has drawn criticism from international powers, with a joint statement from the U.S., France, Germany, and Britain calling for de-escalation and the protection of civilians.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis looms large, with millions displaced and a lack of safe passage for civilians. The situation remains dire, with further military actions threatening to exacerbate the humanitarian plight, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Turkey, Iran, and Kurdish forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024