Crisis in Syria: Idlib Under Fire

The rebel-held city of Idlib in northwestern Syria has faced severe air strikes from the Syrian government and Russian forces, resulting in at least 25 fatalities. This follows a determined offensive by President Bashar al-Assad to crush insurgents who recently gained ground in Aleppo.

Tensions in the region have risen sharply as a coalition of Turkey-backed insurgents and the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have made significant advances. The conflict has drawn criticism from international powers, with a joint statement from the U.S., France, Germany, and Britain calling for de-escalation and the protection of civilians.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis looms large, with millions displaced and a lack of safe passage for civilians. The situation remains dire, with further military actions threatening to exacerbate the humanitarian plight, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Turkey, Iran, and Kurdish forces.

