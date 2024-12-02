Left Menu

Olaf Scholz's Pivotal Kyiv Visit: Germany's Strategic Support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made an unexpected visit to Kyiv to assure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Germany's ongoing support amid global political uncertainties. The visit includes talks and a promise of additional military aid worth 650 million euros, underscoring Germany’s commitment to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:37 IST
Olaf Scholz's Pivotal Kyiv Visit: Germany's Strategic Support
Chancellor

In a surprising diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. This visit marks Scholz's second trip since the Russian invasion.

During his stay, Scholz plans to discuss ongoing strategic support with Ukraine's leadership. He also announced Germany's commitment to delivering additional weaponry valued at 650 million euros by December.

This initiative aims to reassure Ukraine of Germany's steadfast support amid uncertainties over U.S. policies concerning Ukraine and Russia during Donald Trump's second presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024