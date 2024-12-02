Olaf Scholz's Pivotal Kyiv Visit: Germany's Strategic Support
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made an unexpected visit to Kyiv to assure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Germany's ongoing support amid global political uncertainties. The visit includes talks and a promise of additional military aid worth 650 million euros, underscoring Germany’s commitment to Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:37 IST
In a surprising diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. This visit marks Scholz's second trip since the Russian invasion.
During his stay, Scholz plans to discuss ongoing strategic support with Ukraine's leadership. He also announced Germany's commitment to delivering additional weaponry valued at 650 million euros by December.
This initiative aims to reassure Ukraine of Germany's steadfast support amid uncertainties over U.S. policies concerning Ukraine and Russia during Donald Trump's second presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Pledges $275 Million Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions
Taiwan's Support for Ukraine: Diplomacy Over Military Aid
Historic Diplomatic Visit: PM Modi's Landmark Trip to Guyana
Historic Diplomatic Visit: Modi Bridges India-Guyana Relations
Strengthening Global Bonds: Modi's Caribbean Diplomatic Visit