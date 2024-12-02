Nepal Embraces China's USD 20 Million Grant: Oli's Strategic Visit

Nepal has embraced USD 20 million in grant assistance from China, amid anticipation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's visit to the nation. This will be Oli's inaugural visit to China since taking office for the fourth time.

Minister for Information and Communication, Prithvi Subba Gurung, announced that the Council of Ministers has expressed hopes for a successful outcome from this diplomatic endeavor. Additionally, projects valued at 300 million Chinese Yuan have been approved, aligning with China's proposed development initiatives in Nepal.

During the tour, talks will revolve around significant undertakings including the Tokha-Khahare Tunnel Road and the expansion of Kathmandu's Ring Road. The trip will also feature discussions on extending healthcare services and feasibility studies on potential railway links with China, marking a shift from traditional diplomatic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)