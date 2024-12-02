Nepal Embraces China's USD 20 Million Grant: Oli's Strategic Visit
The Nepal government has accepted USD 20 million in grant assistance from China, coinciding with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s first visit to the country. The visit will feature discussions on various infrastructure projects and a departure from the tradition of visiting India first.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal has embraced USD 20 million in grant assistance from China, amid anticipation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's visit to the nation. This will be Oli's inaugural visit to China since taking office for the fourth time.
Minister for Information and Communication, Prithvi Subba Gurung, announced that the Council of Ministers has expressed hopes for a successful outcome from this diplomatic endeavor. Additionally, projects valued at 300 million Chinese Yuan have been approved, aligning with China's proposed development initiatives in Nepal.
During the tour, talks will revolve around significant undertakings including the Tokha-Khahare Tunnel Road and the expansion of Kathmandu's Ring Road. The trip will also feature discussions on extending healthcare services and feasibility studies on potential railway links with China, marking a shift from traditional diplomatic practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra deprived of jobs due to shifting of Foxconn, Airbus projects to Gujarat: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
ACME Solar's Subsidiary Secures Major Loan for Renewable Projects
Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Shifted Projects and Job Loss in Maharashtra
Gujarat Unveils 184 Development Projects in Dhandhuka
Rs 7 lakh crore mega projects like Foxconn, Airbus shifted to Gujarat, snatching jobs of Maharashtra youth: Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai.