Nepal Embraces China's USD 20 Million Grant: Oli's Strategic Visit

The Nepal government has accepted USD 20 million in grant assistance from China, coinciding with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s first visit to the country. The visit will feature discussions on various infrastructure projects and a departure from the tradition of visiting India first.

Updated: 02-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Minister for Information and Communication, Prithvi Subba Gurung, announced that the Council of Ministers has expressed hopes for a successful outcome from this diplomatic endeavor. Additionally, projects valued at 300 million Chinese Yuan have been approved, aligning with China's proposed development initiatives in Nepal.

During the tour, talks will revolve around significant undertakings including the Tokha-Khahare Tunnel Road and the expansion of Kathmandu's Ring Road. The trip will also feature discussions on extending healthcare services and feasibility studies on potential railway links with China, marking a shift from traditional diplomatic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

