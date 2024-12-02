Left Menu

Delhi Government Extends Health Insurance to Lawyers

Delhi government extends Rs 10 lakh health insurance under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme to 3,330 new lawyers. This enhances coverage for over 27,000 existing beneficiaries. The scheme, launched in 2019, benefits lawyers with Rs 50 crore annual allocation, vital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:50 IST
Delhi Government Extends Health Insurance to Lawyers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced an extension of its Rs 10 lakh health insurance coverage to an additional 3,330 lawyers, enhancing the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme. This expansion was sanctioned by Chief Minister Atishi, reflecting the government's continued commitment to lawyers' welfare.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's scheme, each lawyer is entitled to Rs 10 lakh personal coverage alongside Rs 5 lakh for family insurance. The government clarified that with this latest inclusion, the total number of insured lawyers in the capital will rise to approximately 31,000.

Chief Minister Atishi emphasized the vital role lawyers play in upholding constitutional values and ensuring justice. The scheme, initiated in 2019, was a critical support system during the Covid-19 pandemic, utilizing a Rs 50 crore annual budget to aid the legal community and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024