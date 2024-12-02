Delhi Government Extends Health Insurance to Lawyers

The Delhi government announced an extension of its Rs 10 lakh health insurance coverage to an additional 3,330 lawyers, enhancing the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme. This expansion was sanctioned by Chief Minister Atishi, reflecting the government's continued commitment to lawyers' welfare.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's scheme, each lawyer is entitled to Rs 10 lakh personal coverage alongside Rs 5 lakh for family insurance. The government clarified that with this latest inclusion, the total number of insured lawyers in the capital will rise to approximately 31,000.

Chief Minister Atishi emphasized the vital role lawyers play in upholding constitutional values and ensuring justice. The scheme, initiated in 2019, was a critical support system during the Covid-19 pandemic, utilizing a Rs 50 crore annual budget to aid the legal community and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)