Tragic Crush at Guinea Soccer Match Spurs Outrage

A contentious refereeing decision at a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea, led to a deadly crush, killing 56 people, primarily minors. Triggered by stone-throwing, the chaos was exacerbated by tear gas, causing panic. Videos online showed the horrific aftermath. An investigation has been promised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:42 IST
A contentious refereeing decision at a soccer match in southeast Guinea resulted in a chaotic and tragic crush, claiming 56 lives, mainly minors, as reported by the government on Monday.

The deadly incident took place during the final of a tournament honoring Guinea's military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, in Nzerekore, one of the country's largest cities. Stone-throwing by fans incited panic, leading to the crush, and prompting police to deploy tear gas, worsening the situation.

Scenes of confusion and distress unfolded as bodies, many of them children, were retrieved by distraught parents before an official count was made. With an investigation underway, the National Alliance for Change and Democracy blamed authorities for using such events to bolster political support, sparking further controversy.

