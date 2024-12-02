Real Estate Scam Uncovered: Businessman Duped of Rs 18 Crore in Navi Mumbai
Two individuals were arrested for allegedly duping a businessman into buying illegally sold land from Maharashtra government's CIDCO. The investigation is also probing the involvement of CIDCO and revenue department officials. Several accomplices are still at large as the police continue their search.
In a major breakthrough, two individuals have been arrested in connection with a multi-crore fraud where a businessman was duped into buying land illegally sold from CIDCO, the Maharashtra government's development agency. According to officials, the accused were identified as Muazzam Maqsood Bhaiji and Ibrahim Bhaiji.
The Economic Offences Wing of the Navi Mumbai police made the arrests following allegations that the accused forged documents to sell CIDCO-owned land to the businessman. Officials revealed that the role of CIDCO and revenue department employees is also under examination for aiding the crime.
The investigation intensified following the complaint from businessman Vinay Chawla. With one associate deceased and others absconding, the police are maintaining a rigorous search for additional suspects involved in this elaborate scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
