Supreme Court to Weigh In on FDA's Flavored Vape Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to hear a pivotal case concerning the FDA's ability to regulate flavored e-cigarettes, a move that critics argue is crucial for protecting youth health. E-cigarette companies contend that the FDA's previous rejections were procedurally flawed, prompting significant legal debate.

This case revisits regulations enacted during the Obama administration, which classified e-cigarettes as tobacco products subject to stringent review. Triton Distribution and Vapetasia, two e-cigarette makers, challenge the FDA's denial of their flavored products, claiming these offerings were wrongly deemed as targeting minors.

Amid growing e-cigarette use among young people, the FDA maintains its stance on the health risks of flavored vapes. The agency has faced mixed judicial rulings, with the 5th Circuit's recent decision against the FDA sparking a Supreme Court appeal, reflecting broader issues of federal regulatory power under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)