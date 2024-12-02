Congress Faces Off Against Uttar Pradesh Administration Over Sambhal Visit

A confrontation unfolded on Monday as Congress workers clashed with police at the party’s headquarters. The chaos erupted when authorities barred a party delegation from visiting Sambhal, a decision taken by the administration following violence on December 24.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai attempted to lead the 'fact-finding' mission, which exacerbated tensions between the police and slogan-chanting party members. The BJP-led government was criticized by Congress for hindering their efforts in an alleged anti-democratic move.

Despite prohibitory orders in place until December 31, Rai vowed the Congress delegation would visit Sambhal once restrictions are lifted. The incident marks another episode of regional unrest following a controversial mosque survey that has led to violence and fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)