Congress Faces Off Against Uttar Pradesh Administration Over Sambhal Visit

Congress workers clashed with police as they attempted to visit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, over alleged administrative actions following violence from a Mughal-era mosque survey. Led by Ajay Rai, Congress accuses BJP of undemocratically suppressing their 'fact-finding' mission. Prohibitory orders extend until December 31 amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Sambhal | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:17 IST
A confrontation unfolded on Monday as Congress workers clashed with police at the party’s headquarters. The chaos erupted when authorities barred a party delegation from visiting Sambhal, a decision taken by the administration following violence on December 24.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai attempted to lead the 'fact-finding' mission, which exacerbated tensions between the police and slogan-chanting party members. The BJP-led government was criticized by Congress for hindering their efforts in an alleged anti-democratic move.

Despite prohibitory orders in place until December 31, Rai vowed the Congress delegation would visit Sambhal once restrictions are lifted. The incident marks another episode of regional unrest following a controversial mosque survey that has led to violence and fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

