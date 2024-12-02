Rising Crime Rates in Odisha: A Grim 5-Month Report
Odisha has reported alarming figures over five months: 769 minor rapes, 509 women rapes, and 41 gang rapes. The newly elected BJP government, in power since June, faces scrutiny over these statistics, alongside 459 murder cases and extensive dowry-related incidents.
The state of Odisha has witnessed a concerning rise in crime against women and minors over the past five months. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed to the assembly figures of 769 minor rapes, 509 rapes of women, and 41 gang rape incidents since June 10.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took office on June 12 after unseating the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which held power for 24 years. Majhi disclosed in response to a BJD assembly member's inquiry that 459 murders, with 161 being women, occurred during the same timeframe.
The statistics further showed that police recorded 9,248 cases of torture against women, 24 dowry-related deaths, and 5,398 dowry-related torture cases, demonstrating a dire need for urgent intervention against gender-based violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
