Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah Operations in Lebanon

The Israeli military announced on Monday that it had launched airstrikes on military vehicles linked to the Iran-supported Hezbollah group in Lebanon's Bekaa region. This move highlights rising tensions in the area.

In a separate operation, the military targeted vehicles suspected of transporting weapons across the Syria-Lebanon border in Hermel. The Israeli authorities acknowledged that a Lebanese soldier was wounded in one of these strikes, further escalating the situation.

These operations form part of a broader strategy by Israel to counteract the influence of Hezbollah and other Iran-backed entities in the region, a development closely watched by international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)