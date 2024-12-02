Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah Operations in Lebanon
The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah military vehicles in Lebanon's Bekaa region. Additional strikes targeted vehicles transferring weapons near the Syria-Lebanon border in Hermel, resulting in the injury of a Lebanese soldier. These operations are part of ongoing tensions involving Iran-backed forces in the area.
- Country:
- Egypt
The Israeli military announced on Monday that it had launched airstrikes on military vehicles linked to the Iran-supported Hezbollah group in Lebanon's Bekaa region. This move highlights rising tensions in the area.
In a separate operation, the military targeted vehicles suspected of transporting weapons across the Syria-Lebanon border in Hermel. The Israeli authorities acknowledged that a Lebanese soldier was wounded in one of these strikes, further escalating the situation.
These operations form part of a broader strategy by Israel to counteract the influence of Hezbollah and other Iran-backed entities in the region, a development closely watched by international observers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli military
- Hezbollah
- Lebanon
- Bekaa
- Iran
- airstrikes
- Syria
- Lebanese soldier
- Israel
- conflict
ALSO READ
Russia's Massive Airstrikes Intensify Pressure on Ukraine Amid Renewed Calls for Negotiation
Tiger's Mysterious Demise in Kaziranga Sparks Investigation
Iran's Nuclear Stockpile Surge: A New Global Concern
Iran's Nuclear Proposal: A Strategic Gamble
Imprisoned Activist's Health Raises Alarms Amid Iranian Repression