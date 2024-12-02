Left Menu

Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah Operations in Lebanon

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah military vehicles in Lebanon's Bekaa region. Additional strikes targeted vehicles transferring weapons near the Syria-Lebanon border in Hermel, resulting in the injury of a Lebanese soldier. These operations are part of ongoing tensions involving Iran-backed forces in the area.

Updated: 02-12-2024 18:06 IST
The Israeli military announced on Monday that it had launched airstrikes on military vehicles linked to the Iran-supported Hezbollah group in Lebanon's Bekaa region. This move highlights rising tensions in the area.

In a separate operation, the military targeted vehicles suspected of transporting weapons across the Syria-Lebanon border in Hermel. The Israeli authorities acknowledged that a Lebanese soldier was wounded in one of these strikes, further escalating the situation.

These operations form part of a broader strategy by Israel to counteract the influence of Hezbollah and other Iran-backed entities in the region, a development closely watched by international observers.

