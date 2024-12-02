Airport Bust: 10 Crore Marijuana Seized

In a significant bust, two Indian nationals have been detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana worth Rs 10 crore into the country. The customs department announced the arrests on Monday, emphasizing the severity of the smuggling attempt.

The suspects, who had traveled from Phuket, Thailand, were apprehended after their suspicious behavior attracted the attention of customs officials. An examination of their luggage revealed 17 polythene pouches containing a green narcotic substance, believed to be ganja or marijuana, with a net weight of 9,979 grams.

Following a diagnostic test, the material was confirmed to be marijuana, valued at approximately Rs 10 crore. This seizure underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking at international borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)