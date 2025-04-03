Modi Strengthens Ties at BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Thailand to attend the BIMSTEC summit. He will engage in talks with Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra and participate in signing the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation. Following this, Modi will visit Sri Lanka, marking his first trip there since their new president's election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at attending the sixth BIMSTEC summit. His agenda includes high-level discussions with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and fostering regional cooperation through the BIMSTEC framework.
The highlight of Modi's visit is his participation in the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation, alongside leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan, further strengthening ties in the Bay of Bengal region.
Following the Thailand visit, Modi will travel to Sri Lanka to meet with the newly elected president, marking his first visit to the island nation since the election. In a statement, Modi emphasized the importance of BIMSTEC in promoting regional development and economic connectivity.
